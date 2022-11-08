Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $955,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after buying an additional 303,908 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 204,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,222,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

