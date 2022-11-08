Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $882,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Genworth Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,390,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

