Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,250 United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 8,479.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 108,958 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,447,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 5,099.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA USO opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund, LP has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

