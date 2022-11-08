Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 355 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

