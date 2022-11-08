Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.86.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $795.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,236 shares of company stock valued at $361,189. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Merus by 354.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,924 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 81.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 384,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 86.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 393,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.