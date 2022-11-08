Meta Materials (MMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 877.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of 3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.05 million. On average, analysts expect Meta Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 1.46 on Tuesday. Meta Materials has a one year low of 0.63 and a one year high of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Georgios Palikaras acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.96 per share, for a total transaction of 40,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,907 shares in the company, valued at 1,112,550.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 735.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 595,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 524,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

