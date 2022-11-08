Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.