Middleby (MIDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.53. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $139.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Middleby

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Middleby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Middleby by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

