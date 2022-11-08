Minim (MINM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Minim to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Minim to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MINM opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Minim has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

