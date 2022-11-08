MoneyLion (ML) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 33.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MoneyLion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ML opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $196,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,378,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,043.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MoneyLion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.