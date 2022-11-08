Morgan Stanley Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $65.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.17.

OKTA opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

