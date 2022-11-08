Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woolworths Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

