Morgan Stanley Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $124.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.23.

DDOG stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,389.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $473,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,407.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,802. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 19.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Datadog by 9.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

