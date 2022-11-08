M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,049 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

