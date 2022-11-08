National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
NHI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.
Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in National Health Investors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
