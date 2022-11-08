National Vision (EYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY22 guidance at $0.65-$0.77 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Price Performance

National Vision stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 159,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,200,000.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.