National Vision (EYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY22 guidance at $0.65-$0.77 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
National Vision Price Performance
National Vision stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.46.
EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
