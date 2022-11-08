Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 16.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

