Needham & Company LLC Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.19.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $138.96 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

