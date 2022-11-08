Needham & Company LLC Lowers Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $20.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $721.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 26.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,804,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 802,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,426,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,352,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 235,057 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

