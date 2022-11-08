NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

