NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NTWK opened at $3.18 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.74.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

