NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NTWK opened at $3.18 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.74.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

