Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.56.
Nikola Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Nikola has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
