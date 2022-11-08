NIO (NIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.