North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets lowered North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

