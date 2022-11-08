Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,707,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $534.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

