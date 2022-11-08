Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark cut their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.75.
Nova stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Nova has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $149.15.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
