NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.83. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

