Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Novartis Company Profile

Shares of NVS opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.