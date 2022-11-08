NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
NOW Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW
About NOW
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.