NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

About NOW

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NOW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.