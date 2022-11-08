Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

