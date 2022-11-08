Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYMX opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
