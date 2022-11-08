OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on OCI from €38.50 ($38.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on OCI from €44.00 ($44.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded OCI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OCI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $38.78 on Monday. OCI has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

