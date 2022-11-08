OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $171.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.88 million. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 92.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

