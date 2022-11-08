OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $508.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneWater Marine Company Profile

ONEW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

