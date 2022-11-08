OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OneWater Marine Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ ONEW opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $508.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Stories
