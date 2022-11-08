onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $72.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.02.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $76.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in onsemi by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

