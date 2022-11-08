Ontrak (OTRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 151.33% and a negative return on equity of 127.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.
Ontrak Stock Performance
Shares of OTRK opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
