Ontrak (OTRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 151.33% and a negative return on equity of 127.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

Ontrak Stock Performance

Shares of OTRK opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 93.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ontrak by 51.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Ontrak by 273.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Ontrak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Stories

