Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for ESS Tech in a research report issued on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for ESS Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

ESS Tech Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

ESS Tech stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. ESS Tech has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,183.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,183.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,013 shares of company stock worth $754,189. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at about $764,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.