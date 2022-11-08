Oppenheimer Weighs in on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $11.03 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

