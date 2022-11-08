OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.24.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.