OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.