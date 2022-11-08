Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.55 on Friday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

