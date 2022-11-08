Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.55 on Friday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
