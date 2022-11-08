Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $625,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $1,189,414.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,175 shares of company stock worth $2,553,656. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after buying an additional 743,545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after buying an additional 136,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.