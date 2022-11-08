Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $155,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $243,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $155,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,175 shares of company stock worth $2,553,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 743,545 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after acquiring an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after buying an additional 136,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 121.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.