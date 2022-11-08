Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

PCRX stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.76 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

