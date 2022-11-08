Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.29). On average, analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBLA opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

