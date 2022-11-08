Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

