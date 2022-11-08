Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Park City Group stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.00. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 22.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Park City Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

