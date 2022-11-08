Passage Bio (PASG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PASG stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
