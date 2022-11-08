Passage Bio (PASG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PASG stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Passage Bio

PASG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

