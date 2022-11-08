Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $269.00 to $276.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $199.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.03. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $284.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $7,125,849.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,395,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,867,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,076,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Paylocity by 652.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

