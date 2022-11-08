Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:MD opened at $15.26 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.