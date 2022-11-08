Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NYSE:MD opened at $15.26 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

