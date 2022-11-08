Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.24.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

