Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $178.16 on Monday. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,124 shares of company stock worth $1,626,793. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Penumbra by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

